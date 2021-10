NEW INFORMATION ON ESTHERVILLE MURDER

NEW INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED SURROUNDING THE MURDER OF AN ESTHERVILLE MAN WHO WAS FOUND ALONG AN EMMET COUNTY ROAD ON SATURDAY MORNING.

A CRIMINAL COMPLAINT SAYS 20-YEAR-OLD DAVID MCDOWELL WAS REPORTEDLY LURED TO AN APARTMENT LAST FRIDAY BY 19-YEAR-OLD CONNOR UHDE AND 18-YEAR-OLD CEJAY VAN DER WILT BEFORE HE WAS SHOT TO DEATH EARLY THE NEXT MORNING.

MCDOWELL’S BODY WAS FOUND ALONG A ROADWAY ABOUT FIVE MILES OUTSIDE OF ESTHERVILLE WHEN A DRIVER SPOTTED IT.

UHDE AND VAN DER WILT WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER ON WEDNESDAY AT THEIR HOMES IN ESTHERVILLE AND ROCKWELL CITY.

NO MOTIVE BEHIND THE KILLING HAS BEEN RELEASED.