HO-CHUNK TOPS $4 BILLION DOLLARS IN TOTAL REVENUE

HO-CHUNK, INCORPORATED CELEBRATED A FINANCIAL MILESTONE ON FRIDAY.

THE WINNEBAGO TRIBAL BASED CORPORATION REACHED $4-BILLION DOLLARS IN CUMULATIVE REVENUE SINCE STARTING 26 YEARS AGO.

LANCE MORGAN IS THE C-E-O OF HO-CHUNK:

BILLIONS1 OC………CELEBRATE THE MILESTONE. :26

HO-CHUNK STARTED IN 1995 AND HAD $400,000 IN REVENUE THAT FIRST YEAR.

THE COMPANY HAS EXPANDED INTO A NUMBER OF DIFFERENT VENTURES SINCE THAT TIME:

BILLIONS2 OC………..OF WHAT WE DO. :23

ONE OF THE NEWER VENTURES IS CASINO GAMING IN NEBRASKA.

CASINOS ARE BEING PLANNED FOR CONSTRUCTION IN LOCATIONS INCLUDING SOUTH SIOUX CITY:

BILLIONS3 OC…….TRIGGER ON IT. :22

HO-CHUNK’S REVENUE THIS YEAR WILL BE $375 MILLION DOLLARS.