HARRIS-FERNANDEZ EXHIBITION TO OPEN AT ART CENTER

THE FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER HAS RETURNED TO DISPLAY A NUMBER OF HIS PAINTINGS AND SCULPTURES.

THE EXHIBITION, TITLED AL HARRIS-FERNANDEZ: ABSTRACTED, OPENS WITH A FREE, PUBLIC RECEPTION ON SATURDAY FROM 5-7:00PM:

HARRIS-FERNANDEZ SERVED AS DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER FOR NEARLY 18 YEARS, AND DIRECTED OTHER ART INSTITUTIONS IN TEXAS, NEW YORK, AND NEBRASKA.

SINCE HIS RETIREMENT FROM THE ART CENTER IN JANUARY OF 2020, HE HAS BEEN PAINTING VIRTUALLY NON-STOP:

MOST OF PAINTINGS WERE CREATED DURING THE LAST FIVE YEARS.

THE EXHIBIT ALSO INCLUDES A GROUP OF SCULPTURES THAT WERE CAST IN EITHER BRONZE OR LEAD THAT AL CREATED IN THE MID-1980S.

AL HARRIS-FERNANDEZ: ABSTRACTED WILL REMAIN ON EXHIBIT THROUGH SUNDAY, JUNE 9, 2022.