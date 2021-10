FALLEN CITY FIREFIGHTERS REMEMBERED

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE REMEMBERED THE 12 FIREFIGHTERS FRIDAY WHO MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE WHILE SERVING AND PROTECTING THE CITIZENS OF THE CITY.

A CEREMONY WAS HELD AT THE LAW ENFORCEMENT AND FIREFIGHTER MEMORIAL OUTSIDE OF CITY HALL.

LAWRENCE SHANLEY WAS THE FIRST LOCAL FIREFIGHTER TO DIE IN THE LINE OF DUTY BACK IN 1884.

THE MOST RECENT WERE KIRK WICKER AND MICHAEL JOHNSON, WHO DIED WHEN A FLOOR COLLAPSED AS THEY WERE FIGHTING THE “HEN HOUSE” BUSINESS FIRE ON WEST 7TH STREET IN 1982.

THAT FIRE WAS DELIBERATELY SET.