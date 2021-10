KRAUSE ANNOUNCES RUN FOR U.S. SENATE

A FOURTH IOWA DEMOCRAT IS SEEKING THE PARTY’S NOMINATION FOR U-S SENATE NEXT YEAR TO CHALLENGE FOR REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY’S SEAT.

FORMER STATE REPRESENTATIVE BOB KRAUSE OF BURLINGTON RAN UNSUCCESSFULLY FOR THE SENATE NOMINATION IN 2010 AND 2016.

KRAUSE SAYS HE’S RUNNING BECAUSE HE FEARS REPUBLICANS WILL TRY TO SABOTAGE THE 2022 ELECTION.

HE IS CURRENTLY PRESIDENT OF THE VETERANS NATIONAL RECOVERY.

KRAUSE WILL FACE FORMER CONGRESSWOMAN ABBY FINKENAUER OF CEDAR RAPIDS, FORMER CRAWFORD COUNTY SUPERVISOR DAVE MUHLBAUER AND DOCTOR GLENN HURST FROM MINDEN IN THE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY.

STATE SENATOR JIM CARLIN OF SIOUX CITY PLANS TO CHALLENGE GRASSLEY IN THE G-O-P PRIMARY.