GET ON THE BUS FOR THE SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY CAMPAIGN

IT’S TIME TO GET ON THE BUS FOR THE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY CAMPAIGN.

THIS YEAR’S CAMPAIGN IS A MILESTONE, THE 100TH YEAR FOR THE EFFORT THAT HELPS FUND MANY LOCAL SERVICE AGENCIES.

IT’S BEING SPEARHEADED BY TYSON FRESH MEATS.

JON NEUMANN OF TYSON SAYS THE COMPANY HOPES TO SET A RECORD:

STEVE STOUFFER, WHO IS RETIRING AS THE HEAD OF TYSON’S LOCAL OPERATION, HOPES TO HAVE 100 PERCENT OF THEIR EMPLOYEES CONTRIBUTE THIS YEAR:

SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY DIRECTOR HEATHER HENNINGS SAYS SHE HOPES EVERYONE IN SIOUXLAND “GETS ON THE BUS” TO SUPPORT THE EFFORT:

LAST YEAR THE SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY RAISED $3.2 MILLION DOLLARS.