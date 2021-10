FREEDOM ROCK DEDICATED AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS THE HOME OF NEBRASKA’S FIRST “FREEDOM ROCK”

THE 21 TON BOULDER WAS PAINTED BY ARTIST RAY “BUBBA” SORENSEN, WHO HAS COMPLETED 111 FREEDOM ROCKS IN 12 STATES SINCE 1999.

MAJOR MARTY HOGAN SPEARHEADED THE EFFORT TO GET A ROCK FOR FREEDOM PARK:

ROCK1 OC…THE IDEA OUT. :15

THE TWO SIDES OF THE ROCK PAY TRIBUTE TO SIOUXLAND’S MILITARY HISTORY, INCLUDING THOSE WHO MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE IN SERVING OUR COUNTRY SUCH AS SGT. JOHN RICE WHO DIED FIGHTING IN KOREA:

ROCK2 OC……… GET IT FINISHED. :11

THE OTHER SIDE HONORS OUR LOCAL AVIATION HISTORY, INCLUDING BUD DAY AND WARREN BROWN FROM THE 185TH AIR GUARD:

ROCK3 OC………..SHE MOVED ON. :23

A MEMORIAL RUN IN 2019 RAISED THE FUNDS TO PAY FOR THE PAINTING AND INSTALLATION OF THE FREEDOM ROCK.