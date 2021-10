BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS TOUR OF HOMES SHOWS OFF DOWNTOWN APARTMENTS

THIS YEAR’S ANNUAL HOLIDAY TOUR OF HOMES TO BENEFIT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF SIOUXLAND HAS A NEW TWIST TO IT THIS YEAR.

KRISTIE ARLT, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS, SAYS THE 2021 TOUR IS FOCUSED ON LIVING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY:

TOUR6 OC………IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY. :11

THE TOUR WILL TAKE YOU TO FIVE GORGEOUS, CHIC AND PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED FLATS LOCATED AT THE BLUEBIRD FLATS IN THE FORMER COMMERCE BUILDING, THE STIFEL NICOLAUS BUILDING, THE WARRIOR HOTEL, AND THE COPPER FLATS:

TOUR7 OC………COME OUT. :12

THE TOURS BEGIN THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH, THROUGH SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH. BEGINNING AND ENDING AT THE WARRIOR HOTEL.

TOUR8 OC……..GO BY BUS. :13

EACH TOUR WILL LAST AROUND TWO HOURS OR SO WITH FREE PARKING AVAILABLE AT THE MARTIN LUTHER KING TRANSPORTATION CENTER PARKING RAMP ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE WARRIOR.

TICKETS ARE $50 DOLLARS AND AVAILABLE NOW ONLINE AT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS DOT COM WITH ALL PROCEEDS BENEFITTING AGENCY PROGRAMS.