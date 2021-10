SMITH SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ARROW ASSAULT ON POLICE

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO UP TO 20 YEARS IN PRISON ON CHARGES HE SHOT ARROWS AT POLICE OFFICERS.

48-YEAR-OLD MITCHELL SMITH WAS SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS FOR INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND 5 YEARS EACH ON TWO COUNTS OF ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER.

JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY ORDERED THE COUNTS TO BE SERVED CONSECUTIVELY.

A CHARGE OF ATTEMPTED MURDER WAS DISMISSED IN THE PLEA AGREEMENT.

THE CHARGES STEMMED FROM AN INCIDENT AT 1808 RUSTIN STREET THAT BEGAN AS A DISTURBANCE CALL THE MORNING OF DECEMBER 1ST OF 2020.

THE RESPONDING OFFICERS WERE THREATENED BY SMITH WHO THEN WENT INTO HIS HOME AND GOT A COMPOUND BOW AND ARROWS AND SHOT SEVERAL ARROWS AT THE TWO OFFICERS.

AFTER A TWO HOUR STANDOFF, POLICE FIRED ROUNDS OF A NON-LETHAL CHEMICAL AGENT INTO SMITH’S HOME AND TOOK HIM INTO CUSTODY.