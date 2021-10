REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS WITNESS SOUTHERN BORDER ISSUES

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND NEBRASKA’S PETE RICKETTS WERE AMONG REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS WHO VISITED THE MEXICAN BORDER IN TEXAS WEDNESDAY TO WITNESS FIRSTHAND THE IMMIGRATION CRISIS PLAYING OUT.

THE GOVERNORS ANNOUNCED A TEN POINT PLAN TO DEAL WITH THE CRISIS, INCLUDING FULLY REINSTATING THE MIGRANT PROTOCOL PROTECTIONS, FINISH SECURING THE BORDER AND ENDING CATCH AND RELEASE.

THEY ALSO CALLED FOR RESUMING THE DEPORTATION OF ALL CRIMINALS, THE DEPLOYMENT OF MORE FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS AND DEDICATING FEDERAL RESOURCES TO ERADICATE HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND DRUG TRAFFICKING

THE GOVERNORS FROM TEXAS, ARIZONA, MONTANA, WYOMING, GEORGIA, OHIO, AND OKLAHOMA ALSO TOOK PART IN THE TRIP.