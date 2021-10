POKER RUN BENEFITS CRITTENTON CENTER

SIOUX CITY’S CRITTENTON CENTER WAS THE RECIPIENT OF AN $11,000 CHECK FROM BOB’S WATERING HOLE WEDNESDAY.

SPOKESMAN BOB HOLSINGER SAYS THEY WERE THE CHOSEN CHARITY FOR THE PROCEEDS OF THIS YEAR’S 25TH ANNUAL POKER RUN BY THE WEST 7TH STREET BAR:

THE MOTORCYCLE RIDE AND AUCTION TAKES PLACE EACH YEAR ON THE SECOND SATURDAY OF SEPTEMBER.

KIM SCORZA IS THE NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE CRITTENTON CENTER, AND SAYS THE CONTRIBUTION IS A NICE WELCOME TO THE COMMUNITY AND HELPS FUND AN IMPORTANT PROGRAM:

SINCE STARTING THE POKER RUN, BOB’S WATERING HOLE HAS RAISED $264,709 DOLLARS FOR LOCAL NON-PROFIT GROUPS AND AGENCIES.