VOTERS IN VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA OVERWHELMINGLY PASSED A SCHOOL BOND MEASURE TUESDAY TO BUILD A NEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

DISTRICT VOTERS APPROVED THE MEASURE 902-304, A NEARLY 75% YES VOTE.

SIXTY PER CENT APPROVAL WAS NEEDED TO PASS THE $26 MILLION DOLLAR MEASURE.

WHEN FINISHED, THE NEW FACILITY WILL REPLACE TWO OLDER BUILDINGS FOR GRADE SCHOOL STUDENTS IN THE VERMILLION SCHOOL DISTRICT.