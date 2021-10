LIHEAP UTILITY BILL PROGRAM TO HAVE MORE FUNDING

THE PROGRAM WHICH HELPS LOW-INCOME IOWANS WITH THEIR HEATING BILLS WILL HAVE MORE MONEY THIS YEAR.

CHRISTINE TAYLOR OVERSEES THE LOW INCOME HOME ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM KNOWN AS LIHEAP.

FUND1 OC….OUR PROGRAM :32

THAT MONEY IS ON TOP OF WHAT THEY WILL GET FROM THE STATE. SHE SAYS THEY WILL BE PASSING THE EXTRA MONEY ONTO THE RECIPIENTS.

FUND2 OC….AMOUNT :15

TAYLOR SAYS THE SPRING PAYMENT IS IMPORTANT AS IT WILL COME AFTER THE MORATORIUM THAT PREVENTS UTILITY SHUTOFFS FOR LACK OF PAYMENT ENDS.

FUND3 OC….BEEN FEELING :15

TAYLOR SAYS THEY’VE ALREADY HELPED SOME IOWANS THROUGH THEIR EMERGENCY PROGRAM.

FUND4 OC….LITTLE EASIER :15

SHE SAYS THE UNPAID BILLS CAN GET QUITE HIGH.

FUND5 OC….MAKE ENOUGH :21

TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE LIHEAP PROGRAM — CONTACT YOUR COUNTY COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OR GO TO THE DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WEBSITE.