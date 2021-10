LAWMAKERS DIVIDED OVER VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE SUPPORTS REAUTHORIZING THE VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT — BUT WITHOUT SOME OF THE GUN RESTRICTIONS THAT WON HOUSE APPROVAL THIS SPRING.

GRASSLEY SAYS WHILE HE’S SUPPORTED EXPANDING RIGHTS FOR VICTIMS OVER THE YEARS, GUN RESTRICTIONS FOR ACCUSED DOMESTIC ABUSERS IS A NO GO FOR HIM.

THE HOUSE-PASSED BILL WOULD BAR PEOPLE WITH TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDERS AND INDIVIDUALS CONVICTED OF STALKING FROM OWNING OR POSSESSING A GUN.

THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE HELD A HEARING ON THE VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING.

GRASSLEY IS THE TOP REPUBLICAN ON THE COMMITTEE.