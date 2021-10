IOWA LAWMAKERS REJECT CONGRESSIONAL REDISTRICTING MAP

IOWA LAWMAKERS ENDED THEIR SPECIAL SESSION IN DES MOINES WITHOUT APPROVING A PLAN FOR REDISTRICTING.

THE IOWA SENATE REJECTED THE PLAN ALONG PARTY LINES 32-18 WITH REPUBLICANS VOTING AGAINST IT.

DEMOCRATIC STATE REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HANSEN OF SIOUX CITY SAYS THE HOUSE DIDN’T GET A CHANCE TO TAKE ACTION ON THE INITIAL MAP PROPOSAL:

HANSEN SAYS THERE WAS DISAGREEMENT ON SIOUX CITY’S REDISTRICTING:

HANSEN SAYS HE DID BRING UP THE BOUNDARY ISSUE CURRENTLY DIVIDING THE MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS INTO TWO DISTRICTS:

SO THE REDISTRICTING BOARD NOW HAS 30 DAYS TO COME UP WITH A NEW MAP PLAN AND THE LEGISLATURE HAS UNTIL MID NOVEMBER TO ACT ON IT IN A SECOND SPECIAL SESSION.

IF THAT WOULD FAIL, THE IOWA SUPREME COURT COULD RULE ON THE MAP PLAN AND APPROVE A PROPOSAL.