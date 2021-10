BIG GIVE SURPASSES $173,000 AND COUNTING

THE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE TOOK PLACE TUESDAY, A 24-HOUR DAY OF GIVING TO BENEFIT NEARLY 100 LOCAL CHARITIES AND ORGANIZATIONS.

AS OF 10:45 P.M., THE MONEY RAISED TOTALED $173, 429.

MUCH OF THAT MONEY WILL GO TO SPECIFIC PROJECTS.

LEE GILL OF ROSECRANCE-JACKSON RECOVERY CENTERS SAYS THEIR AGENCY HAS A RECREATIONAL PURPOSE FOR THEIR DONATIONS:

FITZGERALD GRANT, DIRECTOR OF THE SANFORD CENTER, SAYS THEY HAVE SEVERAL PROGRAMS TO HELP LOCAL YOUTH THROUGH THEIR BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM:

YOU MAY CHECK OUT THE TOTAL DONATIONS ONLINE AT SIOUXLANDBIGGIVE.ORG