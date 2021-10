A VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN HAS DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN A ONE VEHICLE CRASH SOUTH OF TABOR FRIDAY.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL SAYS 38-YEAR-OLD TRAUN COOK SR. WAS EASTBOUND ON HIGHWAY 50, FAILED TO NEGOTIATE A CURVE, AND HIS CAR LEFT THE HIGHWAY AND ROLLED.

COOK, SR. WAS THROWN FROM THE VEHICLE AND PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

HE WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.