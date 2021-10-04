Thomas Gilman Wins 2021 World Championship

OSLO, Norway — Former University of Iowa wrestling All-American Thomas Gilman won the 2021 UWW World Championship on Monday, topping Iran’s Alireza Sarlak, 5-3, in the 57 kg gold medal match in Oslo, Norway.

Gilman is the fifth Hawkeye wrestler to win a World Championship. Team USA head coach Bill Zadick was the last to do it in 2006. Iowa head coach Tom Brands won gold in 1993. Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands was a world champion in 1993 and 1995. Chris Campbell won gold in 1981.

Gilman won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in August and reached the finals of the World Championships for the second time in his career. He won silver in 2017, his first year with the U.S. Senior team.

Complete coverage of the 2021 World Championships is available at teamusa.org.