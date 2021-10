SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S FALL CLEAN UP WEEK BEGINS TODAY (MONDAY).

TREE DEBRIS PICKUP WILL BE THE FOLLOWING WEEK, STARTING OCTOBER 11TH.

PICK UP FOR EACH WEEK WILL BE ON YOUR NORMAL TRASH PICK-UP DAY.

RESIDENTS SHOULD SET OUT ITEMS AT THE END OF THEIR DRIVEWAY OR IN THE PARKING AREA ONLY THE NIGHT BEFORE YOUR NORMAL TRASH PICKUP DAY.

NO GLASS, PAINT, LIQUIDS, TIRES OR TRASH AMOUNT OVER 1 PICK-UP LOAD WILL BE ALLOWED.

CALL SOUTH SIOUX PUBLIC WORKS AT 494-8166 WITH QUESTIONS