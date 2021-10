SEABOARD TRIUMPH HIRES NEW VP/GENERAL MGR

SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS HAS ANNOUNCED A CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP AT ITS SIOUX CITY PLANT.

FRANK KOEKKOEK JR. IS THE NEW VICE PRESIDENT & GENERAL MANAGER TO LEAD STF.

HE HOLDS OVER 21 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN LEADERSHIP, OPERATIONS, AND FOOD SAFETY IN THE PROTEIN INDUSTRY.

HE PREVIOUSLY WAS THE DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS FOR PERDUE IN LEWISTON, NORTH CAROLINA, AND THE COMPLEX MANAGER FOR BUTTERBALL IN RAEFORD, NORTH CAROLINA.

HIS FATHER, FRANK KOEKKOEK SR., WORKED IN THE INDUSTRY FOR 54 YEARS, RETIRING AS THE VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS AT MICHIGAN TURKEY PROCEDURES.

KOEKKOEK IS RELOCATING TO SIOUX CITY WITH HIS WIFE, AND FIVE CHILDREN.