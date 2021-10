SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES FORUM SET FOR TUESDAY EVENING

THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF SIOUX CITY AND THE SIOUX CITY MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION ARE HOSTING A CANDIDATE’S FORUM TUESDAY EVENING WITH THE NINE PEOPLE RUNNING FOR THE THREE SEATS ON THE CITY’S PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD.

THE FORUM AT THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, BUT MAY ALSO BE VIEWED BEGINNING AT 7 P.M. ON SPARKLIGHT CABLE PUBLIC ACCESS CHANNELS, YOU TUBE, AND THE LEAGUE’S FACEBOOK PAGE.

THE PANELISTS INCLUDE LINDA SANTI OF THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS, MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION LEADER ESTELLA RUHRER-JOHNSON AND KSCJ NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG

A CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES FORUM WILL BE HELD ON OCTOBER 14TH, ALSO AT 7 P.M.