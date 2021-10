POWERBALL JACKPOT STILL GROWING

THE POWERBALL JACKPOT CONTINUES TO CLIMB, NOW AT AN ESTIMATED $685 MILLION ANNUITY OR $485.5 MILLION LUMP-SUM AMOUNT, FOR TONIGHT’S (MONDAY’S) DRAWING.

THE JACKPOT WAS DRIVEN BY STRONG SALES THROUGH THE WEEKEND ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

THE BIG PRIZE IS NOW THE 6TH-LARGEST JACKPOT IN THE HISTORY OF THE POWERBALL GAME AND THE 8TH-LARGEST JACKPOT IN U.S. LOTTERY HISTORY.

THE POWERBALL JACKPOT HAS BEEN GROWING FOR NEARLY FOUR MONTHS. IT WAS LAST WON JUNE 5 WITH A TICKET PURCHASED IN FLORIDA.

LAST SATURDAY, AN OTTUMWA, IOWA TICKET WAS JUST ONE NUMBER AWAY FROM THAT NIGHT’S JACKPOT AND WON A $100,000 PRIZE..