LOCAL ALZHEIMER’S WALK RAISES OVER $53,000

A SUNNY DAY AND A WORTHY CAUSE LED TO MANY SIOUXLAND RESIDENTS TURNING OUT SUNDAY TO TAKE PART IN THE ANNUAL WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S.

THE WALKERS HELPED RAISE OVER $53,000 TO SUPPORT THE CARE, SUPPORT AND RESEARCH PROGRAMS OF THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION.

TEAM TULIP LED BY TEAM CAPTAIN SHARON FOUGHTY WAS THE TOP TEAM RAISING OVER $8,000 IN MEMORY OF FOUGHTY’S HUSBAND WHO LIVED WITH ALZHEIMER’S FOR 10 YEARS AND PASSED EARLIER THIS YEAR.

THE EVENT WAS HELD AT THE HILTON GARDEN INN ON THE RIVERFRONT.

IN IOWA, THERE ARE MORE THAN 66,000 PEOPLE LIVING WITH THE DISEASE AND 73,000 CAREGIVERS.