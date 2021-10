HAWKEYES NOW #3 IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

A victory over previously unbeaten Maryland has moved the Hawkeyes even higher in the College Football Coaches Poll.

After being ranked number-five last week, Iowa is up to number-three.

The 51-14 win over the Terrapins gives coach Kirk Ferentz’s team a four-and-oh record – good for first place in the Big Ten West.

Iowa faces its biggest challenge of the season Saturday when fourth-ranked Penn State visits.