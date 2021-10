FEENSTRA SAYS “I TOLD YOU SO” ON NATION’S ECONOMY

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA IS SAYING I TOLD YOU SO WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CURRENT ECONOMY.

THE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN TOOK THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S CURRENT ECONOMIC PACKAGE TO TASK ON THE HOUSE FLOOR:

THE CONGRESSMAN FROM HULL SAYS THE ECONOMIC PICTURE IS PREDICTED TO WORSEN:

MAJORITY DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO WORK OUT A COMPROMISE AMONG THEMSELVES ON THE SCOPE OF THE MULTI-TRILLION DOLLAR PROPOSAL.