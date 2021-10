ANNUAL BIG GIVE FOR LOCAL CHARITIES IS UNDERWAY

THE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE IS TUESDAY, A 24-HOUR DAY OF GIVING WHERE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY MEMBERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO DONATE TO THEIR FAVORITE LOCAL CHARITIES.

THE BIG GIVE RUNS FROM MIDNIGHT TO MIDNIGHT AND SUPPORTERS MAY CHOOSE WHICH GROUPS THEY WOULD LIKE TO DONATE TO FROM A LIST OF NEARLY 100 ORGANIZATIONS ON THE WEBSITE.

DONATIONS CAN BE MADE THROUGH THE WEBSITE, VIA VENMO AND AT FOUR HY-VEE STORE LOCATIONS ON SERGEANT RD., GORDON DRIVE, HAMILTON BLVD AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE EVENT IS POWERED BY THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION ON BEHALF OF THE NONPROFITS WHO PARTICIPATE.

KSCJ WILL BE BROADCASTING TUESDAY FROM THE HAMILTON HY-VEE.