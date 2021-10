THE INSTALLATION OF STOPLIGHTS AT ONE OF SIOUX CITY’S BUSIEST INTERSECTIONS HAS BEEN COMPLETED.

THE TRAFFIC LIGHTS WERE ACTIVATED FRIDAY MORNING AT THE CORNER OF SUNNYBROOK DRIVE AND SERGEANT ROAD, OTHERWISE KNOWN AS THE HOBBY LOBBY CORNER NEAR TARGET.

THE INTERSECTION WAS FORMERLY CONTROLLED BY FOUR WAY STOP SIGNS.

NYSTROM ELECTRIC HAD THE WINNING BID FOR THE PROJECT AT $199,000.