SIOUX CITY COMPLETES 12 MILES OF CONTINUOUS TRAIL

A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAY MORNING TO MARK THE COMPLETION OF SIOUX CITY’S I-29 RIVERFRONT TRAIL PROJECT.

THE PROJECT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF A MILE AND A HALF OF RECREATIONAL TRAIL LINKING THE EXISTING LEWIS AND CLARK HISTORIC TRAIL, ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER, THE BACON CREEK CHANNEL BRIDGES TO SOUTH LAFAYETTE STREET, THEN OVER THE FLOYD CHANNEL TO THE TRAIL AT CHRIS LARSEN PARK.

IT PROVIDES USERS WITH OVER 12 MILES OF CONTINUOUS TRAIL.

THE EVENT TAKES PLACE AT 9 A.M. AT THE PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE AT THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER PARKING LOT AT 550 SOUTH LAFAYETTE STREET.

FOLLOWING THE RIBBON CUTTING, THE MAYOR’S TRAIL RIDE WILL BE HELD STARTING IN THE EXPO CENTER PARKING LOT.

YOU MAY REGISTER FOR THE EVENT THROUGH THE CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT.