SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY SATURDAY TO RECYCLE ELECTRONIC ITEMS AND OTHER MATERIALS AT A DOWNTOWN RE-EVENT

ELECTRONICS LIKE OLD COMPUTERS MAY BE RECYCLED FOR A FEE, ALONG WITH LIGHT BULBS AND STYROFOAM.

BATTERIES MAY BE RECYCLED AT NO CHARGE.

THE EVENT WILL BE HELD IN THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT ALONG PIERCE STREET FROM 9 A.M. TO 2 P.M.

ENTRANCE TO THE EVENT IS FROM THE PIERCE STREET NORTH ENTRY.

CASH OR CHECK IS THE ONLY FORM OF PAYMENT ACCEPTED AT THE EVENT.