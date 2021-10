NEW SUSPECT CHARGED IN DOWNTOWN SHOOTING

THE BROTHER OF THE SUSPECT ORIGINALLY CHARGED IN A SEPTEMBER 24TH SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY HAS NOW BEEN CHARGED WITH THE CRIME.

17-YEAR-OLD AARON WORD OF SIOUX CITY SURRENDERED TO DETECTIVES FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND WAS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY, INTIMIDATION WITH A WEAPON, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, AND TRACKING OF A STOLEN FIREARM.

THAT SHOOTING IN THE 200 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET LEFT ONE MAN HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE VICTIM IS RECOVERING IN A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

WORD’S BROTHER, 19-YEAR-OLD ERIC-JAHIM WORD, WAS INITIALLY ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH THE SHOOTING, BUT THOSE CHARGES WERE DROPPED WHEN IT WAS LEARNED THAT A WITNESS INTENTIONALLY MISIDENTIFIED HIM AS THE PERSON WHO FIRED THE SHOTS.

AARON WORD IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER.

ALSO ARRESTED IN THE INCIDENT WERE 39-YEAR-OLD JOY-ESTHER SCOTT AND 23-YEAR-OLD MIRACLE WALLS, WHO WERE EACH CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE BURGLARY.