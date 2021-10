IOWA SETS MIDTERM CAUCUSES

IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN AND DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN ROSS WILBURN JOINTLY ANNOUNCED THAT ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH, 2022, BOTH PARTIES WILL HOST THEIR MIDTERM PRECINCT CAUCUSES.

KAUFMANN SAYS THE IOWA CAUCUSES HAVE ALWAYS BROUGHT THE TWO PARTIES TOGETHER, AND HOSTING THE PRECINCT CAUCUSES ON THE SAME DATE ALLOWS IOWANS ACROSS THE POLITICAL SPECTRUM TO EASILY PARTICIPATE IN THIS GREAT PARTY-BUILDING TRADITION.

KAUFMANN SAYS HE LOOKS FORWARD TO WORKING WITH WILBURN TO ENSURE THIS TYPE OF COOPERATION OCCURS FOR THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CAUCUSES.”

THE REPUBLICAN PARTY OF IOWA WILL HOST ITS COUNTY CONVENTIONS ON MARCH 12TH, DISTRICT CONVENTIONS ON APRIL 23RD AND THE STATE CONVENTION ON JUNE 11TH.

THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY WILL HOST ITS COUNTY CONVENTIONS ON MARCH 26TH, THE DISTRICT CONVENTIONS ON APRIL 23RD AND THE STATE CONVENTION ON JUNE 18TH.