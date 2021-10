BRIAR CLIFF TO PLAY ON ‘FIELD OF DREAMS” NEXT YEAR

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX CITY WILL BE THE FIRST COLLEGE TO PLAY ON THE ICONIC FIELD OF DREAMS ORIGINAL MOVIE SITE IN DYERSVILLE, IOWA.

THE CHARGERS HAVE CHOSEN LUTHER COLLEGE OF DECORAH AS THEIR OPPONENT. THE CONTEST WILL BE HELD NEXT SEPTEMBER 16TH IN 2022.

DURING THE SPRING SEASON, THE CHARGERS ENDED WITH A 34-20 OVERALL MARK, WITH EIGHT PLAYERS ON ALL-GPAC TEAMS AND ONE NAMED NAIA ALL-AMERICAN.

LUTHER COLLEGE ENDED ITS SPRING SEASON WITH RECORD OF 32-16. THE NORSE MADE THEIR SIXTH APPEARANCE IN THE NCAA III NATIONAL TOURNAMENT.

TICKET AVAILABILITY WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE.