BELK FOUND GUILTY OF 2ND DEGREE MURDER

THE VERDICT IN THE MURDER TRIAL OF PAUL BELK, WHO WAS CHARGED IN THE APRIL 2020 FATAL STABBING OF THE WOMAN WHO ADOPTED HIM, 55-YEAR-OLD LISA BELK, HAS BEEN REACHED.

PAUL BELK WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY FOR STABBING HIS ADOPTED SISTER, 28-YEAR-OLD SUSAN BELK IN THE SAME INCIDENT, AND WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.

JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY PRESIDED OVER THE BENCH TRIAL OF BELK AND ANNOUNCED HIS VERDICT FRIDAY MORNING IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT:

ATTORNEY’S FOR THE 31-YEAR-OLD BELK HAD PRESENTED AN INSANITY DEFENSE FOR THEIR CLIENT. WHO WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER.

JUDGE NEARY RULED THAT IT WAS NOT INSANITY, BUT BELK’S MARIJUANA USE COMBINED WITH A MENTAL CONDITION HE SUFFERS FROM THAT LED TO THE STABBINGS:

NEARY ORDERED A PRE-SENTENCE INVESTIGATION REPORT AND SET SENTENCING FOR NOVEMBER 12TH AT 10AM.