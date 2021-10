STOCKWELL TURNS PERSONAL TRAGEDY INTO TRIUMPH

PARALYMPIAN AND MILITARY VETERAN MELISSA STOCKWELL SAYS YOU CAN DO ANYTHING IF YOU PUT YOUR MIND TO IT, EVEN IN THE FACE OF PERSONAL TRAGEDY.

STOCKWELL KEYNOTED THE 35TH SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S ANNUAL DINNER THURSDAY NIGHT.

SHE WAS THE FIRST FEMALE SOLDIER TO LOSE A LIMB SERVING IN IRAQ AND TURNED THAT TRAGEDY INTO TRIUMPH:

AS SHE RECOVERED AT WALTER REED HOSPITAL, STOCKWELL REALIZED SHE WAS MORE FORTUNATE THAN MANY OF HER FELLOW SOLDIERS HOSPITALIZED WITH HER, AND THAT HELPED HER IN EVENTUALLY FOCUSING ON COMPETITIVE ATHLETICS:

SHE BECAME THE FIRST IRAQI WAR VETERAN TO QUALIFY FOR THE PARALYMPICS, COMPETING IN THREE SWIMMING EVENTS IN 2008 IN BEJING.

SHE TRANSITIONED TO THE PARATRIATHLON AND IS A THREE TIME WORLD CHAMPION.

STOCKWELL AND HER HUSBAND HAVE ALSO CREATED THEIR OWN COMPANY TO PROVIDE AND FIT ARTIFICIAL LIMBS FOR OTHERS.