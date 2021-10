SILVERSTAR MATCHES DONATIONS FOR RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE

TO CELEBRATE THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF ITS NEW LOCATION, SILVERSTAR CAR WASH PRESENTED A DONATION TO SIOUX CITY’S RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE THURSDAY.

THE CHECK FOR OVER $1300 WAS PRESENTED AT THE CAR WASH LOCATED AT 2519 CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD.

THROUGHOUT SEPTEMBER, SILVERSTAR CAR WASH OFFERED FREE WASHES WITH A DONATION TO BENEFIT THE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE.

THE COMPANY THEN MATCHED THE DONATIONS TO SHOW ITS SUPPORT FOR RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE AND THE FAMILIES IT HELPS.

THE NEW LOCATION OPENED SEPTEMBER 9TH AT THE 50 YEAR OLD FORMER ROCKET AUTO WASH LOCATION.

SILVERSTAR HAS 13 LOCATIONS IN SOUTH DAKOTA, IOWA AND NEBRASKA AND 7 MORE UNDER CONSTRUCTION.