REYNDERS HONORED WITH W. EDWARDS DEMING AWARD

THE PRESIDENT OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY WAS HONORED THURSDAY NIGHT AS THE LOCAL ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR.

JOHN REYNDERS RECEIVED THE W. EDWARDS DEMING BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AND ENTREPRENEURIAL EXCELLENCE AWARD AT THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S ANNUAL DINNER:

DEMING1 OC….PART OF OUR FAMILY. :18

PRESIDENT REYNDERS WAS NAMED THE 12TH PRESIDENT OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY IN 1999, AND HIS TENURE IS THE LONGEST IN THE HISTORY OF THE SCHOOL.

AFTER DELAYING HIS RETIREMENT BY ONE YEAR TO LEAD THE UNIVERSITY THROUGH THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, REYNDERS WILL RETIRE IN JUNE OF 2022.