NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS GIVE FINAL APPROVAL TO RESDISTRICTING

NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS HAVE GIVEN FINAL APPROVAL TO A BILL THAT SETS NEW BOUNDARIES FOR THE STATE’S THREE CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS.

UNDER LB-1, DOUGLAS COUNTY REMAINS WHOLLY WITHIN THE 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT, ALONG WITH ROUGHLY THE WESTERN TWO-THIRDS OF SARPY COUNTY.

THURSTON, BURT, WASHINGTON, OTOE AND PART OF POLK COUNTIES SHIFT FROM THE 1ST DISTRICT TO THE 3RD.

IN ADDITION, THE BILL SHIFTS SAUNDERS COUNTY FROM THE 1ST DISTRICT TO THE 2ND AND A PORTION OF NORTH-CENTRAL SARPY COUNTY, INCLUDING LA VISTA AND MUCH OF PAPILLION, FROM THE 2ND DISTRICT TO THE 1ST DISTRICT.

LB1 PASSED ON A VOTE OF 35-11 AND TAKES EFFECT IMMEDIATELY.