CREW MEMBERS OF U.S.S. SIOUX CITY COME ASHORE FOR LOCAL VISIT

A GROUP OF SAILORS FROM THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY ARE MAKING THEIR FIRST VISIT TO OUR TOWN AND ATTENDING THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S ANNUAL DINNER.

ONE OF THEM IS HERE TO RECEIVE A SPECIAL HONOR.

GUNNER’S MATE 1ST CLASS BENJAMIN PARRISH IS THE SAILOR OF THE YEAR ON THE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP NAMED FOR OUR CITY.

HE HAS SERVED ON THE SHIP SINCE 2017:

HE SAYS THERE’S A PROCESS TO BE CHOSEN AS SAILOR OF THE YEAR OF THE SIOUX CITY:

THE QUARTET OF SAILORS TOURED CITY HALL AND WERE HONORED AT A RECEPTION AT POLICE AND FIRE HEADQUARTERS.

THEY ALSO WERE TREATED AT THE WELLS ICE CREAM PARLOR IN LE MARS.

WELLS SUPPLIES THE SHIP WITH ICE CREAM WHILE THEY ARE ON MISSIONS.