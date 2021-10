COUGILL RETIRES AFTER OVER 31 YEARS WITH SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE

A LONG TIME MEMBER OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE HAS WORKED HIS LAST SHIFT.

ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF DAN COUGILL HAS RETIRED FROM THE DEPARTMENT AFTER 31 YEARS, 4 MONTHS AND 4 DAYS OF SERVICE.

HE SAYS WHEN HE FIRST JOINED THE DEPARTMENT, HE HAD NO IDEA THAT HE WOULD ONE DAY BECOME ONE OF THE COMMAND STAFF:

THOSE NEXT STEPS TOOK TIME THOUGH, AND COUGILL ADVANCED THROUGH THE RANKS, AND ALSO WAS PRESIDENT OF THE LOCAL 7 FIREFIGHTERS UNION AS WELL AS THE STATE PRESIDENT, BEFORE ACHIEVING THE HIGHER DEPARTMENT RANK

HE HAS ALSO SEEN A NUMBER OF CHANGES IN THE DEPARTMENT, INCLUDING BECOMING A FIRE RESCUE UNIT WITH TRAINED PARAMEDICS AND AMBULANCES:

COUGILL SAYS HE LOVES THE SIOUX CITY AREA AND WILL ENJOY HIS TIME OFF CAMPING AND BOATING IN THE REGION.

KEVIN KELEHER HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO BECOME THE NEW ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF TAKING OVER FOR COUGILL.