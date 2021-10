16TH SIOUX CITY FILM FESTIVAL BEGINS THIS EVENING

THE 16TH SIOUX CITY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL KICKS OFF THIS EVENING WITH TWO EVENTS.

AT 5:15 AND 7:15 P.M. A BLOCK OF SHORT FILMS BY TRI-STATE FILMMAKERS WILL BE PRESENTED.

ADDITIONALLY, THE DOCUMENTARY “STORM LAKE ” WILL BE SCREENED AT 7:30 P.M.

THE FILM IS A PROFILE OF ART CULLEN, THE PULITZER PRIZE WINNING EDITOR OF THE STORM LAKE TIMES NEWSPAPER AND HIS BATTLE TO KEEP THE BI-WEEKLY NEWSPAPER GOING.

CULLEN AND HIS FAMILY WILL BE PRESENT AT THE SHOWING.

THE FILMS ARE AT THE DOWNTOWN PROMENADE CINEMA, WHICH IS ALSO SHOWING THIS YEAR’S FILM FESTIVAL ENTRIES THIS FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY.