NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE STATE IS EXTENDING ITS DIRECTED HEALTH MEASURE TO ADDRESS HOSPITAL STAFFING SHORTAGES TO OCTOBER 31ST.

THE HEALTH MEASURE SUSPENDS INPATIENT CLASS D AND CLASS E ELECTIVE SURGERIES FOR ALL ACUTE CARE, CRITICAL CARE, AND CHILDREN’S HOSPITALS IN NEBRASKA.

THESE ARE ELECTIVE SURGERIES THAT CAN WAIT FOUR WEEKS OR LONGER WITHOUT SUBSTANTIALLY CHANGING A PATIENT’S OUTCOME.

INITIALLY, THE MEASURE WAS SET TO EXPIRE ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH.