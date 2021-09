NOEM APPLIES TO HAVE FIREWORKS AT MT. RUSHMORE IN 2022

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS STARTED EFFORTS TO RESUME FIREWORKS ON THE 4TH OF JULY AT MOUNT RUSHMORE.

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CANCELLED LAST SUMMER’S PLAN BY THE STATE.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM HAS SUBMITTED ITS APPLICATION FOR A SPECIAL USE PERMIT FOR THE 2022 MOUNT RUSHMORE FIREWORKS CELEBRATION TO THE NATIONAL PARKS SERVICE.

NOEM SAYS THERE IS NO BETTER PLACE TO CELEBRATE AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY THAN MOUNT RUSHMORE,

THE FIREWORKS CELEBRATION WOULD OCCUR IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT SIGNED ON MAY 6TH, 2019, BETWEEN THE SECRETARY OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND GOVERNOR NOEM.