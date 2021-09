NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS HAVE GIVEN SECOND-ROUND APPROVAL TO A PACKAGE OF REDISTRICTING PROPOSALS, INCLUDING THOSE THAT WOULD REDRAW BOUNDARIES FOR CONGRESSIONAL AND LEGISLATIVE DISTRICTS IN THE STATE.

LB-1, INTRODUCED BY THE REDISTRICTING COMMITTEE, WOULD MOVE SAUNDERS COUNTY FROM THE 1ST DISTRICT TO THE 2ND, WITH DOUGLAS AND PART OF SARPY COUNTIES.

LB-3, ALSO INTRODUCED BY THE COMMITTEE, WOULD CREATE NEW DISTRICT BOUNDARIES FOR NEBRASKA’S 49 LEGISLATIVE DISTRICTS.