MORNINGSIDE STUDENTS GO ‘INTO THE STREETS”

HUNDREDS OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS AND STAFF TOOK TO THE STREETS WEDNESDAY TO GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY.

TWYLA ROSENBAUM, WHO COORDINATES THE MORNINGSIDE ACCOUNTING CLUB, BROUGHT HER STUDENTS TO CAMP HIGH HOPES:

IT’S THE 15TH YEAR FOR THE “INTO THE STREETS” EFFORT.

MARK ROY IS ONE OF THE STUDENTS HELPING OUT:

OVER 40 CAMPUS ORGANIZATIONS AND TEAMS TAKE PART IN THE EFFORT:

THE STUDENTS AND STAFF HELP MORE THAN 60 SIOUXLAND BUSINESSES AND NONPROFITS.