IOWA LOTTERY UPGRADES THEIR MACHINES

THE IOWA LOTTERY COMPLETED A MAJOR CHANGEOVER THIS PAST WEEKEND TO A NEW OPERATING SYSTEM. LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, SAYS IT GIVES THEM UPDATED TECHNOLOGY.

SHE SAYS THEY BEGAN PREPARING FOR THE NETWORK CHANGEOVER WITH SOME NEW EQUIPMENT.

NEUBAUER SAYS THE MACHINES IN SOME 24-HUNDRED RETAIL OUTLETS WERE ALL CHANGED DURING THE UPGRADE.

THE ONE-BILLION DOLLAR JACKPOT IN JANUARY SHOWED A FLAW IN THE LOTTERY SIGNS THAT HAS BEEN FIXED WITH THE NEW SIGNS.

NEUBAUER SAYS THE CHANGE OVER TO NEW TECHNOLOGY HELPS THE IOWA LOTTERY WITH THE BEHIND-THE-SCENES THINGS THAT GO ON TO KEEP THE STATEWIDE NETWORK GOING.

