CARIAGA ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED ON MULTIPLE WARRANTS STEMMING FROM INCIDENTS IN AUGUST.

21-YEAR-OLD ALEXIO CARIAGA IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A DOMESTIC ABUSER, 1ST DEGREE BURGLARY, DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT, AND PROBATION VIOLATION.

POLICE SAY CARIAGA WAS WANTED FOR AN AUGUST 17TH INCIDENT WHERE HE ALLEGEDLY USED A FIREARM TO TAKE MONEY FROM THE MOTHER OF HIS CHILD AND THEN ON AUGUST 19TH HE FORCEFULLY ENTERED A RESIDENCE IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF 27TH STREET, STRUCK THE SAME WOMAN AND ANOTHER MALE IN THE HEAD WITH A HANDGUN.

HE FLED FROM OFFICERS AFTER CRASHING HIS CAR INTO A POLE AT 29TH AND JACKSON.

CARIAGA WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $85,000 BOND.