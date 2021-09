WAYNE STATE RECEIVES 2.1 MILLION DOLLAR FEDERAL GRANT

WAYNE STATE COLLEGE HAS RECEIVED A $2.125-MILLION DOLLAR GRANT FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION THROUGH THE TITLE III STRENGTHENING INSTITUTIONS PROGRAM.

THE ANNUAL AWARDS OF $375,000 TO $450,000 PER YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS WILL PROVIDE THE COLLEGE WITH RESOURCES TO REDUCE STUDENT PERFORMANCE GAPS, INCREASE THE PERCENTAGE OF STUDENTS WHO RETURN TO WAYNE STATE TO CONTINUE THEIR EDUCATION IN THE FOLLOWING YEAR, AND INCREASE GRADUATION RATES.

WAYNE STATE WILL USE THE FUNDS TO SUPPORT COMPREHENSIVE ACADEMIC SUCCESS PLANS INSIDE AND OUTSIDE THE CLASSROOM.

THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THAT WSC HAS RECEIVED TITLE III FUNDS.