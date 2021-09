TRIAL DATE SET FOR NATHAN ROGERS IN DAKOTA COUNTY

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING TWO TEENAGE GIRLS WILL HAVE BOTH CASES COMBINED INTO ONE TRIAL..

NATHAN ROGERS, A FORMER ASSISTANT COACH AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL, WAS ARRESTED TWO SEPARATE TIMES IN MARCH ON CHARGES THAT FOLLOWED AN INVESTIGATION INTO A SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A GIRL.

ROGERS SECOND ARREST CAME AFTER HE BONDED OUT AND INVESTIGATORS FOUND REVEALING PHOTOS ON ROGERS’ CELL PHONE.

THE SECOND ALLEGED ASSAULT VICTIM TOLD POLICE ROGERS HAD SEX WITH HER IN HIS CAR AND HER BEDROOM NUMEROUS TIMES WHEN SHE WAS 15 AND 16 YEARS OLD FROM LAST OCTOBER THROUGH THIS FEBRUARY.

SHE CLAIMS ROGERS TOOK VIDEOS OF THE ENCOUNTERS ON HIS CELL PHONE AND THEY EXCHANGED NUDE PHOTOS.

A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR FEBRUARY 9TH IN DAKOTA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.