SIOUX CITY AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR MAN IN THE MISSOURI RIVER

A MAN WHO REPORTEDLY JUMPED INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER MONDAY NIGHT FOLLOWING A POLICE PURSUIT REMAINS MISSING.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE PURSUED A VOLKSWAGEN JETTA INTO SIOUX CITY AROUND 10:20 P.M FOR A MINOR TRAFFIC VIOLATION.

THE CAR ENTERED THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE ON LARSEN PARK ROAD. WHERE THE MALE DRIVER EXITED THE VEHICLE AND ENTERED THE RIVER TO AVOID CAPTURE.

AUTHORITIES SEARCHED THE RIVERFRONT AREA OVERNIGHT WITH BOATS AND DRONES, BUT THE MAN WAS NOT LOCATED.

HE IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE MALE IN HIS 40’S WITH A MEDIUM BUILD AND DARK HAIR. OFFICERS ARE TRYING TO CONFIRM HIS IDENTITY.