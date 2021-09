PROGRAM ENCOURAGES IOWA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT VOTING

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE HAS KICKED OFF HIS ANNUAL DRIVE TO REGISTER IOWA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TO VOTE THROUGH THE CARRIE CHAPMAN CATT AWARD INITIATIVE.

EVERY SCHOOL IN IOWA THAT REGISTERS AT LEAST 90 PERCENT OF THEIR ELIGIBLE STUDENTS TO VOTE WILL RECEIVE THE AWARD, WHICH IS NAMED AFTER THE IOWAN WHO WAS A NATIONAL LEADER IN THE WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE MOVEMENT.

LAST YEAR, 22 SCHOOLS WON THE AWARD:

SCHOOLS THAT REGISTER AT LEAST 50 PERCENT AND 70 PERCENT OF ELIGIBLE STUDENTS ALSO RECEIVE STATEWIDE RECOGNITION.

ALTOGETHER, 34 IOWA SCHOOLS REACHED THE 50 PERCENT THRESHOLD LAST YEAR.

THE LAUNCH FOR THIS YEAR’S INITIATIVE COINCIDES WITH NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY, HELD ANNUALLY ON THE FOURTH TUESDAY IN SEPTEMBER.